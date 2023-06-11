BJP gears up to make Nadda’s rally a success

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 10

BJP leaders today held meetings in various parts of Kangra district to formulate strategies to make the proposed rally of national party president JP Nadda at Nurpur on June 12 a success.

Tough task An internal survey has indicated that the BJP is on a weak footing in three of the four parliamentary seats in Himachal

With the Congress in power, it will be a tough task for the BJP to win all seats

The BJP is once again trying to ride on Narendra Modi’s popularity in the Lok Sabha elections

Pawan Kajal, BJP MLA from Kangra, and Trilok Kapoor, party general secretary, held meetings with party workers in the Kangra Assembly constituency. Kajal said that at least 1,000 party workers from the constituency would participate in Nadda’s rally at Nurpur.

Sources said that party workers from all over Kangra district would be mobilised for the rally. It would be the first major programme of the BJP after its defeat in the last Assembly elections in the state. Nadda’s rally is aimed at galvanising party workers for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP leaders say that Nadda’s rallies in Kangra and Mandi districts would mark the beginning of the party’s campaign in Himachal for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda, during his visit to Himachal, is likely to set the tone of the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha poll.

The BJP holds three (Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla) out of four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal. The party had won all four seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with big margins on the back of the Narendra Modi wave. HPCC president Pratibha Singh is the lone Congress MP from the Mandi parliamentary constituency.