Nahan: BJP gets shot in arm as Zila Parishad ex-chief joins party

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 28

In a significant political development, former Zila Parishad (ZP) chairman Dalip Singh Chauhan, who was expelled by the Congress party over allegations of anti-party activities during the recent Assembly elections, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chauhan, accompanied by his supporters, officially joined the BJP at an election programme held in Shillai today.

The development has come as a shot in the arm for the BJP, which was trying to catch a foothold in the trans-Giri area after having lost two Hattee-dominated seats of Shillai and Renuka Ji in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls.

Chauhan’s defection marks a notable shift in the political landscape of the Shillai Assembly constituency. With a longstanding association with the Congress party spanning three generations, Chauhan has held various key positions within the Congress party, including block president, district and state secretary.

He has twice served as the head of the panchayat and as a member of the Zila Parishad. His tenure also included a term as the chairman of Sirmaur Zila Parishad. Chauhan was expelled from the Congress for what he described as his advocacy for public interest and his support for granting tribal status to the Hattee community.

In his address, Chauhan criticised the Congress party’s dominance by a few in the Shillai constituency, accusing them of neglecting development and using the electorate merely as a vote bank. He highlighted that the area had remained underdeveloped under their long-standing control, spanning six-seven decades.

Chauhan praised the previous BJP government for establishing numerous government institutions in Shillai, which he claimed were shut down by the current Congress government.

“Today, I have joined the BJP with full commitment and resources and I will work tirelessly to strengthen the party,” said Chauhan.

His move is seen as a strategic advantage for the BJP, given his strong influence among voters in the Ladhi Mahal area and his extensive experience within the Congress party over the past 35 years.

