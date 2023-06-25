BJP gives Rs 5 lakh to slain Salooni youth's family

PTI

Shimla, June 24

The Himachal BJP today handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the family of the youth, who was killed in Salooni area of Chamba district earlier this month.

BJP MLA DS Thakur handed over the cheque to the bereaved family. Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency into the murder.

Manohar Lal’s body, cut into pieces, was recovered from a drain in Bandal panchayat of Salooni subdivision on June 8, two days after he went missing. The main accused has been identified as Musafir Hussian, the uncle of the girl Manohar was in a relationship with.

The police have arrested three persons, including a couple in connection, in the case. The BJP has accused the Congress government of adopting an indifferent attitude in the matter.