BJP : Govt acting under pressure from liquor mafia

Shimla, June 29
The BJP today accused the state government of acting under pressure from the powerful liquor mafia.
In a statement issued here today, Naina Devi MLA and BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma said several liquor vends had been opened across the state after March. “What is most surprising and shocking is that a majority of these vends have been opened without obtaining the mandatory NOC from the concerned panchayat,” he alleged.
He demanded that the government must order an inquiry into the opening of liquor vends all along the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane road even before tea dhabas could come up. “There are reports that some of the liquor contractors, who had been allotted vends, were deliberately delaying depositing their fees,” he said.
He said in some cases the contractors had taken vends in the name of their close relatives without paying the earlier fee, which needed to be inquired.
Sharma said when the officials were asked about his, they replied that these were not vends but sub-liquor vends for which obtaining an NOC was not mandatory. “This only reaffirms the BJP allegation that the government is acting under pressure from the liquor mafia,” he said.
He said the authorities had turned a blind eye to this despite women protesting against the opening of the liquor vends.
The BJP leader said that on the one hand the Congress regime had launched a campaign against drugs, but on the other hand it was giving this kind of leverage to the liquor mafia which was contradictory.
