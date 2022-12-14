BJP govt announced 72 projects in Himachal without budget: Sukhvinder Sukhu

Shimla, December 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today rubbished the allegation of political vendetta levelled by his predecessor Jai Ram Thakur. He said that the Congress did not believe in the culture of vendetta politics but his government could not overlook decisions taken against public interest.

Sukhu, while talking to mediapersons here, said, “The previous BJP government had announced opening of 72 new institutions without any budgetary provision only with an eye on the Assembly elections.”

He said, “The former Chief Minister’s tweet on the issue would have been appropriate had he made budgetary allocations.” He added that his government would review on merit all announcements made by the previous government for opening all such health, education and other institutions.

Sukhu said, “First and foremost, I will like to clarify that we have not changed the name of the Atal Tunnel, as being claimed by BJP leaders. We have only said that the foundation stone containing the names of former UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, AK Anthony and former Chief Minister PK Dhumal must be restored to the tunnel.”

He said that a Rs 4,500 crore budgetary provision was made for the tunnel and it was not a good tradition to remove the foundation stone.

Sukhu added, “The Congress believes in development and not vendetta politics. Rather than removing foundation stones laid by the previous BJP regime, the Congress government will make budgetary provisions to ensure the completion of all such projects in public interest.”

About the order to review all decisions taken by the previous Jai Ram regime, he said a committee of five legislators had found on examination that announcements for opening institutions were made without budgetary provisions. — TNS

Decision on pension in first Cabinet meet When we have promised to restore the old pension scheme, we will honour the commitment once the Cabinet is formed. It will be done in the first Cabinet meeting itself, irrespective of from where the money comes. — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister

