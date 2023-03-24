BJP govt closed 4 schools in Nadaun: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 23

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in the Vidhan Sabha today that the previous BJP government had closed four senior secondary schools in his Nadaun Assembly segment but now the Opposition was condemning his government for shutting institutions.

1,146 families will be rehabilitated The state government will ensure proper rehabilitation of 1,146 families, who will be displaced due to the expansion of the airport at Gaggal, and adequate land compensation to them. The airport expansion is a must not just for tourism promotion but also from the strategic point of view. — Sukhvinder Sukhu, Chief Minister

He said that denotified institutions that were opened in public interest would be started again on merit basis. However, a majority of the 382 denotified educational institutions did not meet the requirement, he added. He was speaking during the debate on the Budget proposals in the Vidhan Sabha.

He said that public welfare schemes such as Himcare and Sahara had been continued and a budgetary provision of Rs 92 crore and Rs 62 crore, respectively, had been made for these in the Budget. “The BJP is trying to mislead people though neither the names of the schemes have been changed nor these have been discontinued,” he added.

Sukhu said that it was the political will of his government and the resolve to reach out to the poorest of the poor which helped it in announcing public welfare schemes in the Budget.

He said, “The financial health of the state is still grave and we have been compelled to raise Rs 4,300 crore loan in three months to meet developmental needs.”

Sukhu said that the draft social impact assessment report on the Gaggal airport had been submitted and public hearings would be held on April 10 and 11. He ruled out the possibility of looking for an alternative site for the airport. He added that the residents of 10 of 14 villages, who would be affected by the project, had already given their consent to give land. He was replying to queries of Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal, Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar and Gagret MLA Chaitanya Sharma on the expansion of the Gaggal airport.

To Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar’s question about setting up of a white cement plant in his district, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that though tenders had been invited several times, no company had come forward.