 BJP govt left Rs 75K-cr debt: CM : The Tribune India

BJP govt left Rs 75K-cr debt: CM

BJP govt left Rs 75K-cr debt: CM

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honoured at Makar Sankranti celebrations at Tatapani in Mandi. Photo Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that during the previous BJP regime, paper leak scams were rampant in Himachal.

Sukhu, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at Tattapani in the district, said, “The Congress government, soon after coming to power, exposed a paper leak scam going on in the Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, for quite some time and the main accused was arrested. The government immediately suspended the functioning of the commission.”

He assured the youth of the state that the government would ensure transparent and fair employment opportunities to them. He said, “The previous BJP government has left the state in a heavy debt trap of over Rs 75,000 crore due to financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure. The state has inherited financial liabilities of Rs 4,430 crore as salary arrears of its employees and Rs 5,226 crore payable to pensioners as arrears. Our government also has liabilities of around Rs 1,000 crore of dearness allowance payable to the employees and the pensioners. The previous BJP government has left a total financial burden of about Rs 11,000 crore.”

Sukhu said, “A Cabinet sub-committee has been constituted for finalising the road map for the implementation of the promise of creating one lakh job opportunities made by the Congress in its election manifesto. The government will purchase 10 litres of cow milk at the rate of Rs 80 per litre and 10 litres of buffalo milk at the rate of Rs 100 per litre. This will provide gainful employment to the youth and motivate them to adopt dairy farming at a large scale.”

He said that at its first Cabinet meeting, the government had announced the implementation of the old pension scheme, which would benefit over 1.36 lakh employees covered under the new pension scheme in the state.

Sukhu said, “The state government is committed to ensuring the welfare of needy children, especially orphans, destitute women and senior citizens. The government has decided to set up a Chief Minister’s Sukhashray Sahayta Kosh with an outlay of Rs 101 crore so that higher education opportunities could be provided to needy children and destitute women. The government will bear the expenses of skill development, higher education and vocational training of such children. I have contributed my one month’s salary towards the fund and other Congress MLAs have also agreed to do so.”

He said that he had an old association with Tattapani and recalled his one visit here during his schooldays. Meanwhile, devotees took a holy dip on the ghats of Tattapani on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

7
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

8
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

9
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Nepal: Plane carrying 72 passengers crashes on runway in Pokhara

Nepal: At least 44 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara

The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...

Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary cremated in native village; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...

Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide Inderpreet Singh alias Parry arrested from Himachal

Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal

Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...

Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day

Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...


Cities

View All

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for ~38L fraud

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for Rs 38L fraud

KMSC to lift dharnas outside DC offices, toll plazas today

Man duped of Rs 15 lakh, two booked

Biker robbed of purse, phone at gunpoint

Mining Dept team attacked

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Gandhi Bhawan ex-incharge arrested

Cycles to be made Bluetooth-enabled

Aashika Jain new Mohali DC

Conduct energy audit soon, panel tells UT dept

Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 4.7 deg C

Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 4.7 deg C

How scrap paper helped Delhi's Poonam Gupta set up a business empire in Scotland

AAP protests outside BJP office in New Delhi over slum demolition order

On info by terror suspects, body found in drain in New Delhi

Court raps police’s ‘unprofessional’ approach in probing elderly’s death

Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary cremated in native village; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

‘Ambulance lacked devices, father could have been saved’

Chaudhary’s sudden demise creates vacuum in Dalit politics

PCS officers work on Saturday following order from state govt

Man held for hurling 'petrol bomb'

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Kite string injures 2 residents, bird

Five-yr-old boy seriously hurt in Samrala

Man extorts money in cops' name, held

ROB approaches: Survey begins to prepare fresh drawings

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

17,115 challans issued for traffic violations in 2022

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Nabha civic body to crack down on illegal structures

Traffic police sensitise students to traffic rules