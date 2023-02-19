BJP: Govt unwilling to resolve freight row

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 18

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap today said that the Congress government had failed to break the stalemate over freight rates between transporters and the managements of ACC Ltd, Barmana in Bilaspur, and Ambuja Cements Ltd, Darlaghat in Solan.

Kashyap, while addressing mediapersons here, alleged that the government was not serious about resolving the freight issue and as a result other people were suffering.

He alleged that the Congress government was working with vengeance. “Some officials holding key positions, are preparing a chargesheet against the BJP. The government has closed about 600 institutions in the state while pursuing vendetta politics,” he said.

Kashyap alleged that the government was patting its back for getting permission from the Supreme Court for diversion of forestland for development projects without seeking its approval. However, it was the previous BJP government that had pleaded the case in the Supreme Court.

He claimed that the Union Government had granted Rs 1,902 crore for the expansion of the railway network in the state. It was the biggest ever allocation for Himachal since its formation.

Kashyap alleged that mafias had become active in the state since the Congress formed government. He said that a cartel was controlling the rates of scrap in Baddi area and their prices had gone up. A new stone crushers union had been formed and it was likely to control mining operations in the state, he added.

He alleged that the Congress was not fulfilling the 10 guarantees it had given to the people of the state during the last Assembly elections.