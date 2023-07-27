BJP hails passing of Bill on tribal status

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 26

The BJP has welcomed the passing of the Bill today to grant ST status to the Hatti community residing in Sirmaur district. The passing of the Bill by the Rajya Sabha was welcomed by all BJP leaders, including BJP president JP Nadda, Union minister Anurag Thakur, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Shimla Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap and other senior leaders.

State BJP spokesperson Baldev Tomar said the people of the area would stand to benefit from the grant of ST status and the BJP had fulfilled its promise made to the people of the area. “I would like to clarify that no other community stands to get adversely affected in their job prospects,” he said.

He thanked PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda for fulfilling the long-pending demand of the people of the trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district. While accusing the Congress of misleading the people on the issue, he said the 50-year-old demand of the people had finally been fulfilled.

