BJP hardens battle lines in Himachal Pradesh, top brass hardsells growth

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Shimla, November 3

In pursuit of history, the ruling BJP is pulling out all stops in election-bound Himachal and is hardening the battle lines each passing day. Saffron target in the hill state involves bucking the anti-incumbency trend the state has witnessed in every election since 1982 and ensuring that the conventional dip in BJP vote share in alternate polls is addressed.

Eyes 2017 repeat In 2017, the BJP posted the highest vote share ever of 48.8%

The last election also saw the highest voter turnout of 74.51%

These are the two trends the BJP would hope to repeat in HP

The scale of the challenge explains BJP’s never-before campaign push with PM Narendra Modi leading from the front. He has so far addressed nine rallies, starting from the eve of declaration of elections until today, with two more planned ahead of the voting day on November 12. The PM will address rallies in Solan and Sundernagar on November 5 to touch segments across the Shimla and Mandi Lok Sabha seats and in Shahpur and Sujanpur to cover Hamirpur and Kangra segments. He will also visit Radha Saomi Satsang in Beas. Once these rallies conclude, the PM would have held 11 programmes in the state, where the BJP top brass is expanding its canvassing plank gradually. From the promise of development and double-engine growth to attacks on the Congress over dynastic politics, graft and promotion of royalty in the poll fray, BJP stalwarts are going all out to counter the rival party which is banking on anti-incumbency, unemployment, withdrawal of old pension scheme and inflation to defeat the incumbents. The BJP is, meanwhile, fighting negative narratives through a huge battery of ground workers spread across all 68 segments. Enquiries reveal it has posted a booth manager for every 30 voters to ensure last- minute mobilisation.

BJP’s Himachal in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said the party’s “planks of development and double engine growth, PM’s popularity, CM Jai Ram Thakur’s integrity and the Centre’s special rollouts to enhance the state’s infrastructure would see the party through,” pointing out that of four Vande Bharat trains, one had come to Himachal and so had one of three national drug parks. “Atal Tunnel is a historical project that will be remembered for all times to come,” he stressed, countering Congress attacks.

Khanna also cited AIIMS-Bilaspur and medical colleges in Hamirpur and Chamba as other major projects of the “double engine government.” He said the locals still remembered how the BJP-led Himachal Pradesh had shown India the way with Covid vaccine coverage, becoming the first state to achieve both first dose and full primary dose inoculation coverage in India.

Asked to explain the challenges, Khanna, camping in Hamirpur, said he saw none. Asked about rebels (11 BJP rebels are contesting as against nine of the Congress), Khanna said they had no sympathy because in Himachal “the party is fighting the election, not the individual.”

On unemployment, the BJP has been arguing that all major projects granted to Himachal lately would generate both direct and indirect employment with the Una Drug Park alone estimated to employ 30,000 people directly and one lakh indirectly.

On the withdrawal of the old pension scheme which affects nearly 1.5 lakh pensioners under the New Pension Scheme, the BJP continues to firefight, with Home Minister Amit Shah reminding locals of how the BJP government implemented “one rank, one pension”, abrogated Article 370 in J&K and also laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Faced with challenges, both sides of the political spectrum in the state are now energising their campaigns further with Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra to address a rally in Nagrota tomorrow, her first rally away from district headquarters. She will campaign for late minister GS Bali’s son Raghubir Bali in Kangra which is known as a bellwether segment.

Meanwhile both sides remain acutely conscious of history. A look at past elections reveals that since 1982, while the Congress has largely managed to maintain its vote shares in the state falling below 40 per cent twice in 1990 and 2007, the BJP has seen its vote share fall below 40 per cent on six occasions (1982, 1985, 1993, 1998, 2003, and 2012) out of nine election cycles here.

#BJP #Congress