BJP has ignored Hamirpur: Sukhu

Hamirpur, April 30
The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, has deprived the district of development and the district is lagging behind 10 years. This was stated by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of the campaign committee of the HP Congress Committee at Sujanpur near here today.
Sukhu was addressing a rally organised by the SC cell of the Block Congress Committee. He said it was unfortunate that the CM had shifted many offices from the district while development works were put on halt. He said in the recent visit to Nadaun, the CM opened many projects that were completed by the Congress government.
