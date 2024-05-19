BJP has shed its ideals, says Ind candidate

Mandi, May 18
A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) campaigner in Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2007, Dinesh Kumar Bhati, has now jumped into the poll fray from Mandi parliamentary constituency, this time as an Independent.
Talking to mediapersons here today, Bhati said he had decided to contest the election from the Mandi parliamentary constituency because the BJP had abandoned the ideals and principles of BJP’s parent organisation Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyaya. The BJP has fielded a candidate from the Mandi parliamentary seat who has nothing to do with the idea of Hindutva, he said.
“Kangana has nothing to do with the faith and traditions of Hindu society and the Dev Samaj of Devbhoomi Himachal,” said Bhati, who has been annoyed with the working style of BJP since 2014.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Bombs to begging bowl’: PM Modi hails dhaakad govt for countering Pakistan
At Haryana rallies, says Congress should forget ‘dream’ of r...
Bibhav arrested, Kejri & Co to storm BJP’s Delhi office today
Maliwal acting under pressure: AAP | Nadda calls it a ‘party...
Raghav sighted after long absence, meets CM in Delhi
Reaches Chandigarh, may join campaign in punjab
Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills
BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...