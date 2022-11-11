BJP has worked for growth, people's welfare: Nadda

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, NOVEMBER 10

On the last day of election campaign, BJP national president JP Nadda claimed that the Congress had no report card of development to present before the people of the state as it had only scams and corruption to its credit.

Addressing a mammoth election rally in support of Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania in the neighboring Fatehpur Assembly constituency today, Nadda said the BJP had worked only with a mission of development and people’s welfare whereas the Congress had indulged in corruption.

He said it was only because of the double-engine governments at the Centre and state that Himachal had taken big strides in development and welfare of its people during the past five years. The time had come to ensure the repeat of the BJP government in the state.

He lashed out at the Congress for ignoring the hill state as and when it had come to power, saying that the party had worked against the interests of the state and snatched the industrial package given by the AB Vajpayee government.

“The Vajpayee government had sanctioned 10-km tunnel (named Atal Tunnel) in 2002 but after coming of Congress government at the Centre this project had been shelved. It was only the Modi government that completed its construction and dedicated it to the state,” he asserted.

The BJP president urged the electorate to exercise franchise keeping their future in mind and not on the basis of emotions.

Nadda accused the previous Congress government led by Virbhadra Singh of not acquiring land for the national security project of a rail line to Leh, which the incumbent BJP government had done. He said the Congress had made false promises to the people. The voter of the state was very vigilant and would not fall prey to such poll gimmicks.