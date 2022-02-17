BJP has worked for people, will win Shimla municipal poll: Urban Development Minister

Shimla, February 16
All BJP councillors have worked for the people and the party would again win the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections, said Urban Development Minister, Suresh Bhardwaj, who is also local MLA from Shimla.
Addressing the meeting of Shimla BJP mandal “booth palaks”, Bhardwaj said that the Shimla Development Plan has been prepared for the first time in past 40 years and it would prove very important for Shimla.
“The meeting has been convened to strengthen the organisation and review the works at booth level”, he said adding yuva and mahila morcha should be strengthened at the polling booth level.
Stressing that the BJP was party of workers, Bhardwaj said all actions were taken after discussions within the party and added that a “micro donation” programme would be launched soon in which every worker would be involved.
Calling upon the workers to tighten belts and ensure resounding victory of party in the ensuing SMC elections, Bhardwaj said the people have benefitted from the works and policies of the NDA government.
Bhardwaj and others paid homage to Sant Ravidas on the occasion. Mandal president Rajesh Sharda presided over the meeting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine
During the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne ...
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
AAP will end 'inspector raj' in Punjab if voted to power, vows Arvind Kejriwal
Promises to build a grand temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas i...
I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...