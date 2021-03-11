BJP heading for 'Mission Repeat': MP Sikander Kumar

Shimla, May 3

The Congress has divided the country on the basis of caste and religion, hampering development, alleged Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar during a visit to the Theog constituency today.

Kumar attended an SC district morcha and booth- level meeting at Theog. He alleged that the Congress was involved in several scams when it was in power.

He said the BJP was heading for the ‘Mission Repeat’ in the upcoming Assembly elections. The party would break the myth of “five years for one political party” in the state.

“The BJP works for people round the year. It has a strong organisational structure at the booth level,” he said.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a corruption-free government and various schemes launched by the government has benefited 60 crore persons. Health facilities, besides electricity and gas connections have been provided to the poor”.

He said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had yesterday transferred the three-month social security pension totalling Rs 280 crore to 6,35,375 beneficiaries.