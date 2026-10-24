BJP Himachal Pradesh in-charge Shrikant Sharma asks Kinnaur workers to strengthen booths

He asked party functionaries to remain connected with people, particularly in remote and tribal areas, and highlight their concerns. Sharma, who is also Mathura MLA, said that road connectivity, healthcare, education, telecommunications and horticulture infrastructure required sustained attention in border and tribal regions.

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Sharma alleged that every section of society had faced difficulties since it came to power. He accused the government of prioritising political benefits for a select group of people close to those in power instead of focusing on public welfare.

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Questioning political appointments to government boards and corporations, Sharma referred to information provided in a written reply in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in November 2025. He claimed that 30 individuals had been appointed as chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and to other positions in government boards and corporations.

Sharma said that the government should disclose the total expenditure incurred on their salaries, honorariums, vehicles, offices and other official facilities. He also accused the state government of administrative failures and alleged corruption, calling on party workers to raise issues affecting the public and strengthen the BJP's organisational presence across the district.