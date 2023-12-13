BJP holds Aakrosh Diwas rally in Mandi

Kullu, December 12
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the one-year rule of the Congress government was very disappointing. He claimed that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government would collapse under its own weight any time.
Thakur, while addressing a rally on Aakrosh Diwas in Mandi, said that neither ministers nor Congress MLAs were unhappy with the government. He added that the government, which came to power by giving false guarantees, should first give an account of the Rs 12,000-crore loan taken in the past 12 months.
BJP president Rajeev Bindal said that the state government had constantly been telling lies. He added that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had distanced herself from the state government’s claims and though she was in Shimla, she did not attend its function on the completion of its one-year rule.
#BJP #Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Kullu #Mandi #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time legislator, to be Rajasthan CM
BJP picks Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa for Deputy CM posts
Joe Biden not to attend Republic Day event in India; January Quad meet off
PMs of Australia and Japan had agreed to come provided Biden...
Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House
To be punishable with death, life term | Debate tomorrow
Four more girls open up against Kaithal principal
Submit statements to special probe team