BJP holds Aakrosh Diwas rally in Mandi

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 12

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the one-year rule of the Congress government was very disappointing. He claimed that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government would collapse under its own weight any time.

Thakur, while addressing a rally on Aakrosh Diwas in Mandi, said that neither ministers nor Congress MLAs were unhappy with the government. He added that the government, which came to power by giving false guarantees, should first give an account of the Rs 12,000-crore loan taken in the past 12 months.

BJP president Rajeev Bindal said that the state government had constantly been telling lies. He added that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had distanced herself from the state government’s claims and though she was in Shimla, she did not attend its function on the completion of its one-year rule.

#BJP #Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Kullu #Mandi #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu