BJP holds first meeting of new district office-bearers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sirmaur unit, held its first organisational meeting today with newly appointed district office-bearers and working committee members at the party office here.

BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal, while addressing the concluding session as chief guest, congratulated the new team and said the 2027 Assembly elections would be fought under their leadership. He urged workers to strengthen the organisation with dedication and hard work.

Dr Bindal said India was emerging as a global power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused opposition parties of targeting constitutional institutions to hinder development.

He strongly criticised the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, alleging that in nearly three years it has only closed schools, hospitals, tehsils, patwar circles and welfare schemes, while burdening people with debt and higher taxes. He also alleged that bus routes had been shut, fares increased, ration and utility charges hiked and women still await the promised Rs. 1,500 monthly allowance.

Calling the Sukhu government “ineffective and deceptive,” Dr Bindal urged party workers to prepare to oust it in the next elections.