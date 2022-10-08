BJP holds Tiranga Yatra in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 7

The BJP organised a Tiranga Yatra in Kangra district today. As part of the event, a 1,025-metre-long national flag was carried on a jeep from Palampur to Dharamsala and handed over to the district administration.

Vipin Parmar, Speaker of the Himachal Vidhan Sabha, led the yatra that started from Palampur. A large number of BJP workers participated in it. Sources said that an NGO in Palampur had created the 1,025-metre national flag to mark 75 years of Independence.

Parmar, while addressing a gathering of BJP workers, said that the national flag represented the pride of every citizen of the country. “Kangra district is the land of martyrs. Thousands of youth from the district have laid down their lives defending the borders of the country. Today’s yatra was organised to pay tributes to these martyrs,” he added.

The yatra passed through various villages along the Palampur-Dharamsala road. BJP workers welcomed the national flag en route to Dharamsala. It was handed over to Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal in Dharamsala. Jindal said the flag would be kept in the mini-secretariat in a specially-made stand where people could see it.

The BJP tried to strike an emotional chord with the people of Kangra district through the yatra.