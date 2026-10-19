BJP in-charge begins state tour from today

BJP state in-charge and Mathura MLA Shrikant Sharma will undertake a nine-day organisational tour of Himachal Pradesh from October 19 to 27, focusing on strengthening the party's organisational structure in remote, tribal and border areas and improving coordination between party leaders and grassroots workers.

During the tour, Sharma will visit Shimla, Rampur, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Pangi and Kullu, holding a series of organisational meetings to review activities at the Mandal level and interact with party office-bearers and workers.

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Sharma will attend a meeting at the BJP state headquarters in Shimla on October 19 before proceeding to Rampur, where he will hold informal discussions with party workers from the Rampur Assembly constituency.

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On October 20, he will visit Bhabanagar in Kinnaur and proceed to Kalpa. The following day, he will attend a joint organisational meeting of the Kalpa and Sangla Mandals at Reckong Peo. He will also participate in the Moorang Mandal meeting at Spillo before travelling to Pooh.

On October 22, Sharma will attend a meeting at Nako and then proceed to Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district, where he is scheduled to participate in an organisational meeting on October 23.

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His itinerary for October 24 includes meetings at Keylong and Udaipur. On October 25, he will visit the remote Pangi region of Chamba district to interact with party workers and review organisational activities.

Sharma will travel to Manali on October 26 before concluding his tour with a meeting in Kullu on October 27.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the party's presence in geographically challenging areas, reviewing grassroots-level functioning and ensuring better coordination between the state leadership and local party units.