BJP infighting in Nurpur to the fore, district general secretary axed

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, March 1

Infighting in the Nurpur unit of the BJP came to the fore as Ranbir Singh Nikka, general secretary of the Nurpur BJP organizational district, was removed on the recommendation of the local party unit. Rajesh Kaka has been appointed general secretary in his place.

Ramesh Rana, BJP’s district president, said as per party’s norms Nikka had been removed from the organizational post as he had failed to attend party unit’s meetings continuously three times without intimating the organizational units. He said the party president Suresh Kashyap had appointed Rajesh Kaka new general secretary of the district.

Meanwhile, the Nurpur BJP mandal, in its meeting convened yesterday under its president Kuldeep Pathak, passed a resolution expelling Nikka from the party’s primary membership fore alleged anti-party activities.

Kuldeep Pathak, mandal president, in a press statement here, alleged that Nikka had been issuing anti-party statements in print and social media for the past four years and had also opposed BJP-supported candidates in the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) elections held last year. He said the resolution was being submitted to the party high command through the party’s district unit for further action.

Nikka, an arch political rival of sitting MLA and Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, has consolidated his personal cadre in the past four years and has been staking claim for BJP ticket in the Assembly elections from Nurpur due this year end. In his public meetings and social media platforms, he has been targeting Pathania and former local MLA Ajay Mahajan.