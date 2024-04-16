BJP insulted women by withholding Rs 1,500 monthly grant given by Hiamchal Govt: Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 15

Labelling the BJP as anti-women, the Congress today said the Opposition had insulted women by withholding Rs 1,500 monthly assistance being given by the state government.

In a statement issued here today, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Pathania said the BJP had stopped the grant, which the Chief Minister had announced for women by seeking the intervention of the Election Commission. “The Congress government will provide three months financial assistance to women in June after the elections are over,” said Negi.

The two said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently announced in Galod of Nadaun Assembly constituency that notwithstanding the BJP’s efforts to stop the women from getting this benefit, his regime would provide the assistance from April onwards. “The first monthly installment of the scheme has been deposited into the accounts of women of Lahaul and Spiti district, while the women from other districts of the state will get the benefit of this scheme from April 1, 2024,” they said.

Negi said the government had approved a budget of Rs 800 crore at the Cabinet meeting to implement the scheme in the entire state. “Notification for implementing the scheme from April 1, 2024, has already been issued but despite this, the BJP reached out to the Election Commission to stall the disbursement,” he said.

Lashing out at Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, they said earlier he would target the Congress regime for not fulfilling its promise of Rs 1,500 grant to women but when it was announced by the CM, the BJP got its stalled through the EC. “This only shows the double standards of the BJP which on one hand poses to be benefactor of women and at the same time moved the EC to prevent the women from getting the financial assistance,” he said.

They said the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana would bring a big change in the lives of women as they will get Rs 18,000 annually, which will help them become self-reliant.

