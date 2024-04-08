BJP insulting culture of state by using money to grab power: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 7

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh today accused the BJP of insulting the culture of the state by trying to grab the power through money. “It’s not our culture to get swayed by money, but Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur is trying to get the mandate through money,” the minister said.

Anirudh Singh further said the money power had gone to the head of the BJP, but the people were noticing it and would give a befitting reply to them in the elections. “The BJP leaders are making unsuccessful attempts to destabilise the government through money power. The BJP got six Congress MLAs to cross-vote in the election for the Rajya Sabha seat, and then hatched a conspiracy to topple the popular government,” he alleged. He said the BJP had been exposed and everyone now knows that it was behind this entire conspiracy to topple the government.

He further alleged that people know that the rebel MLAs were first taken to Chandigarh under tight security of the Central security forces, where they were kept in an expensive five-star hotel. “They travelled by helicopter and chartered plane and the BJP bore the expenses,” said the minsiter.

The Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister said the people would teach a lesson to the rebels who betrayed their party. “They have insulted the public sentiments of their constituency. Their defeat is certain and they will be punished for selling their integrity,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Shimla