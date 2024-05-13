BJP intensifies campaign in Shimla district

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 12

The BJP is campaigning door-to-door in the district for Suresh Kashyap, party candidate for the Shimla Lok Sabha seat. Senior party leaders organised a mass contact programme at Salogra in Solan. BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sikandar Kumar and Yuva Morcha state president Tilak Sharma went door to door to appealed to people to vote for incumbent MP Suresh Kashyap.

Kashyap is seeking re-election and he is pitted against Congress’ Vinod Sultanpuri, who is also Kasauli MLA. Grass-roots level workers like booth in-charges, leaders of various frontal organisations like mahila morcha, yuva morcha and office-bearers of the mandal participated in the mass contact programme to garner support for Kashyap.

The BJP is also concentrating on its ‘Panna Pramukh’ sammalens in each Assembly segment where its senior state-level leaders address voters. The Congress, on the other hand, is yet to put its house in order as intra-party bickering may cast a shadow over field-level campaigning. The campaigning is not witnessed in the Congress camp.

The Congress’ campaign is being spearheaded by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is holding election rallies in various Assembly segments. While the Congress is trying to replicate the legacy of Sultanpuri’s six-time MP father Krishan Dutt Sultanpuri, the BJP is relying upon development works undertaken by Kashyap in his tenure.

