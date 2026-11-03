BJP IT wing gears up for ‘info war’, 8K WhatsApp groups active in Himachal

The BJP has stepped up efforts to strengthen its digital outreach in Himachal Pradesh, with National Joint Secretary Shiv Prakash describing the emerging battle of information and narratives as a major challenge for political organisations. Addressing a one-day state-level working committee meeting of the BJP State IT Wing at Chintpurni on Monday, he said the country was facing a ‘fifth-generation’ war of information in which technology, factual communication and digital platforms had become crucial organisational tools.

The meeting was attended by state BJP president Rajiv Bindal, who presided over the proceedings. Shiv Prakash said the party’s IT Cell was an important pillar of its organisational strength and stressed the need to improve coordination among IT workers, expand digital outreach and effectively communicate the achievements of the Central Government and party activities.

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Referring to technology-driven governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said digital systems had helped enhance transparency and accountability. He added that misleading political campaigns by the Opposition should be countered through verified information, restraint and constructive dialogue.

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Highlighting the party’s digital network in Himachal, Shiv Prakash said 8,007 WhatsApp groups were currently active across the state, facilitating the rapid transmission of organisational messages right down to the polling booth level.

Bindal, meanwhile, asked IT Cell workers and digital volunteers to highlight what he described as the failures of the Congress government in Himachal. He referred to unfulfilled election guarantees, unemployment, rising prices and the status of development projects, urging workers to place these issues before the public through digital platforms.

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He said IT workers must act as a bridge between the party and people, with effective communication and booth-level coordination forming an important part of the BJP’s organisational activities ahead of the next Assembly elections. Taking aim at the Congress at the national level, Bindal also criticised its narrative that democracy was under threat, alleging that the party’s political position was weakening due to negative politics and repeated electoral setbacks.

MLA Bikram Thakur, State General Secretary Siddharthan, Himachal BJP IT Cell Convenor Anil Dadwal and Delhi IT Cell Convenor Puneet Agarwal were also present.