DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP IT wing gears up for ‘info war’, 8K WhatsApp groups active in Himachal

BJP IT wing gears up for ‘info war’, 8K WhatsApp groups active in Himachal

Bindal asks digital volunteers to highlight govt’s unfulfilled poll guarantees

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:11 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP leaders at the party’s state-level IT Cell workshop at Chintpurni on Monday. Photo: Rajesh Sharma
Advertisement

The BJP has stepped up efforts to strengthen its digital outreach in Himachal Pradesh, with National Joint Secretary Shiv Prakash describing the emerging battle of information and narratives as a major challenge for political organisations. Addressing a one-day state-level working committee meeting of the BJP State IT Wing at Chintpurni on Monday, he said the country was facing a ‘fifth-generation’ war of information in which technology, factual communication and digital platforms had become crucial organisational tools.

The meeting was attended by state BJP president Rajiv Bindal, who presided over the proceedings. Shiv Prakash said the party’s IT Cell was an important pillar of its organisational strength and stressed the need to improve coordination among IT workers, expand digital outreach and effectively communicate the achievements of the Central Government and party activities.

Advertisement

Referring to technology-driven governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said digital systems had helped enhance transparency and accountability. He added that misleading political campaigns by the Opposition should be countered through verified information, restraint and constructive dialogue.

Advertisement

Highlighting the party’s digital network in Himachal, Shiv Prakash said 8,007 WhatsApp groups were currently active across the state, facilitating the rapid transmission of organisational messages right down to the polling booth level.

Bindal, meanwhile, asked IT Cell workers and digital volunteers to highlight what he described as the failures of the Congress government in Himachal. He referred to unfulfilled election guarantees, unemployment, rising prices and the status of development projects, urging workers to place these issues before the public through digital platforms.

Advertisement

He said IT workers must act as a bridge between the party and people, with effective communication and booth-level coordination forming an important part of the BJP’s organisational activities ahead of the next Assembly elections. Taking aim at the Congress at the national level, Bindal also criticised its narrative that democracy was under threat, alleging that the party’s political position was weakening due to negative politics and repeated electoral setbacks.

MLA Bikram Thakur, State General Secretary Siddharthan, Himachal BJP IT Cell Convenor Anil Dadwal and Delhi IT Cell Convenor Puneet Agarwal were also present.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts