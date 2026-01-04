BJP Kisan Morcha warns govt of agitation if farmers not provided subsidies

The state unit of the BJP Kisan Morcha has accused the Congress government of discriminating against farmers and warned it of launching a statewide agitation if the pending subsidies and facilities were not provided.

Morcha spokesperson Kuldeep Sharma accused the government of adopting “double standards” towards farmers at a time when they were struggling due to adverse weather conditions and rising input costs. He claimed the delay in providing subsidies and the non-availability of quality seeds and fertilisers had aggravated distress in the agricultural sector. He added, “Farmers have already suffered losses due to erratic weather. Besides, the state government is depriving them of essential facilities and subsidies.” He alleged that this was the first time that farmers in the state had not received quality seeds and fertilisers on time and called the situation “deeply unfortunate”.

Sharma said the BJP Kisan Morcha would launch an agitation if subsidies due to farmers and horticulturists were not released soon. “If the government fails to release subsidies in time, we will launch a statewide agitation,” he added.

He said farmers were the backbone of the country’s food security but the current policies of the state government were pushing them into distress. The farmers in several parts of the state had reported crop damage due to erratic rainfall and unseasonal weather while the rising prices of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides had increased costs.