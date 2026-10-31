BJP launches padyatra in Dharamsala

The BJP on Friday launched the statewide ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ campaign with a padyatra in Dharamsala and targeted the Congress over its allegations against the electoral system. It also questioned the performance of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangra MP Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj, while addressing party workers and supporters, questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s repeated allegations regarding electoral processes, saying the party should introspect over its electoral performance instead of blaming constitutional institutions.

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He referred to the recent Legislative Council elections conducted through ballot papers in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra and said that the Congress should explain its performance in these polls. He added that despite being in power in Karnataka, the Congress failed to win even one of the four seats, while the BJP-JD(S) alliance secured all four seats.

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“The Congress accepts the electoral process when the results are in its favour but questions electoral rolls, voting procedures and constitutional institutions when the mandate goes against it. When elections are held through ballot papers, who will Rahul Gandhi blame now?” he asked.