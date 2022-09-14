BJP launches portal to seek views for vision document

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 13

The BJP today launched its web portal (Bjphpsankalpatra2022.org) to seek suggestions for the vision document, besides releasing WhatsApp (+91123456789) number.

BJP president Suresh Kashyap, while interacting with mediapersons, said that the first draft of the vision document would be ready by September 20. Participation of people would be ensured to include their suggestions. As many as 21 sub-committees had been constituted under the vision document committee.

He said, “Suggestion boxes will also be installed at important places in districts and mandals. LED vans commuting in all 68 Assembly constituencies will have suggestion boxes for people to share their ideas and issues. Letters will be sent to prominent people to get their suggestions.”

Kashyap said BJP national president JP Nadda would visit Himachal from September 18 to 21 and interact with elected representatives of urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions. — TNS