BJP launches statewide plantation drive, targets 2 lakh saplings

Marking World Environment Day, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal said environmental conservation is no longer merely an issue of concern but a commitment directly linked to human survival. He called upon people from all sections of society to participate in collective efforts to protect the environment.

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Addressing mediapersons here, Bindal said the BJP has been running the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign for the last several years following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal. As part of the initiative, the party has launched a plantation drive across the state on World Environment Day and will continue the campaign over the next two months.

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He said large-scale plantation activities would be undertaken in July, keeping in view the challenges associated with protecting saplings during June. The BJP has set a target of planting 25 saplings at each of the nearly 8,000 booths across the state, taking the total plantation figure to around two lakh saplings.

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Bindal also announced that the party would launch a statewide awareness campaign to mark 12 years of the Modi-led Central Government on June 7. The campaign will include cleanliness drives, media interactions and public outreach programmes highlighting the Centre’s achievements in governance, infrastructure, welfare and national security.