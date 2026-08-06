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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP launches sustained protest campaign to corner Cong govt

BJP launches sustained protest campaign to corner Cong govt

After protest outside CM’s residence, party announces monthly demonstrations over ‘anti-people policies & political vendetta’

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:35 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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LoP Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal, along with BJP legislators and party workers, raise slogans during a protest against the government in Shimla on Wednesday. Photo: Lalit Kumar
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The BJP on Wednesday intensified its offensive against the Congress government by staging a protest demonstration in Shimla, accusing it of pursuing politics of vendetta, corruption, anti-people policies, deteriorating law and order and misuse of democratic institutions.

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The protest was led by Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur along with state BJP president Rajeev Bindal. BJP MLAs, party office-bearers and a large number of workers and supporters from across the state participated in the demonstration.

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The protesters marched towards the Chief Minister’s official residence, raising slogans against the Congress government. They later staged a dharna outside the residence, demanding the dismissal of the state government.

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Addressing the gathering, Thakur alleged that the Congress government had halted development works and welfare schemes immediately after assuming office. He claimed that despite being in power for nearly four years, the government continued to follow a “politics of closure and disruption” instead of focusing on governance and public welfare.

The former Chief Minister also accused the state government of misusing the administration to settle political scores by registering false criminal cases against BJP leaders and workers. He alleged that officials were being pressured to lodge FIRs even in cases where no legal grounds existed, solely to target political opponents.

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Thakur claimed that cases had been registered against Bindal, MLAs Sudhir Sharma and Ashish Sharma, former MLAs Hoshyar Singh and Rajendra Rana, besides several other BJP leaders and even their family members. He warned officials against acting under political pressure, saying accountability would be fixed when the BJP returned to power.

Announcing an intensified agitation, Bindal said the BJP would organise protest demonstrations every month in every Assembly constituency and every party mandal to expose what he described as the anti-people policies of the Congress government.

He alleged that the Congress had failed to fulfil its major election promises, including providing Rs 1,500 per month to women, permanent government jobs and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. He further claimed that schools, colleges, hospitals and other public institutions had been shut down during the government’s tenure.

Bindal alleged that employees, pensioners, outsourced workers, daily wagers, farmers, women, youth and senior citizens had all been neglected. Describing the Congress regime as a government marked by closures, corruption, nepotism and anti-people policies, he said BJP workers would now reach every village and household to highlight what the party termed the government’s failures.

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