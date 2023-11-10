BJP leader robbed of Rs 63K in Una

PTI

Una, November 9

BJP leader Lakhbir Singh Lakhi was attacked and robbed of Rs 63,000 at gunpoint in the Haroli area of Una district, the police said on Thursday. Some locals, who gathered there after the incident, took the BJP leader to hospital, they said.

“Two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on the BJP leader and robbery incident and investigation is on,” said Mohan Rawat, DSP, Haroli.

The incident happened Wednesday evening when Lakhi, who is also a transporter, was on his way home in Gondpur Jaichand from the Tahliwal industrial area in his car. A vehicle overtook him and hit his car. When Lakhi stopped to check the damage, the occupants of the other vehicle came out waving swords and iron rods and pulled him out of the car and beat him up. Lakhi sustained serious injuries in the attack, the police said. It has been alleged that Lakhi was getting extortion calls from unknown persons. Meanwhile, Una MLA Sat Pal Satti alleged that the law and order situation had worsened in the district under the Congress rule.

#BJP #Una