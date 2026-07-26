DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP leader Vipin Singh Parmar warns officials against monsoon lapses

BJP leader Vipin Singh Parmar warns officials against monsoon lapses

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar. File photo
Advertisement

Sulah MLA and senior BJP leader Vipin Singh Parmar has directed the Jal Shakti Department and the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure uninterrupted essential services during the ongoing monsoon season. He warned that negligence by officials would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Advertisement

Parmar said public safety, public health and the uninterrupted availability of basic amenities must remain the top priority during the rainy season. He instructed all departments to work with vigilance, efficiency and accountability so that people do not suffer because of administrative lapses or delays.

Advertisement

Expressing concern over the risk of contamination of drinking water sources during the monsoon, Parmar recalled that several cases of jaundice had been reported in the Assembly constituency last month. Contaminated drinking water was identified as a major cause. He directed the Jal Shakti Department to ensure that every village and every household receives clean, safe and regular drinking water without interruption.

Advertisement

He asked officials to maintain continuous monitoring of all drinking water schemes, conduct regular water quality testing and take immediate corrective measures wherever complaints of contaminated water or supply disruptions are received.

Parmar warned that any negligence leading to the supply of contaminated water or disruption of drinking water services would invite strict action and accountability. “There can be no compromise with public health,” he said.

Advertisement

The MLA also directed the Public Works Department to maintain close surveillance of all major roads and link roads in the Sulah Assembly constituency. He said that in the event of landslides, debris accumulation or road blockages, machinery and field staff should be deployed immediately to clear the roads and restore traffic without delay.

He stressed that schoolchildren, government employees, women, senior citizens and patients should not face inconvenience because of blocked roads. Referring to last year's monsoon, Parmar said several areas witnessed road blockages, disrupted transport and interruptions in essential public services. He urged the department to remain fully prepared this season with adequate manpower, machinery and emergency resources.

As the elected representative of the constituency, Parmar said ensuring the safety, convenience and well-being of residents remains his highest priority. He added that he would personally monitor the situation throughout the monsoon and coordinate closely with the concerned departments to ensure the prompt redressal of public grievances.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts