BJP leader Vipin Singh Parmar warns officials against monsoon lapses

Sulah MLA and senior BJP leader Vipin Singh Parmar has directed the Jal Shakti Department and the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure uninterrupted essential services during the ongoing monsoon season. He warned that negligence by officials would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

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Parmar said public safety, public health and the uninterrupted availability of basic amenities must remain the top priority during the rainy season. He instructed all departments to work with vigilance, efficiency and accountability so that people do not suffer because of administrative lapses or delays.

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Expressing concern over the risk of contamination of drinking water sources during the monsoon, Parmar recalled that several cases of jaundice had been reported in the Assembly constituency last month. Contaminated drinking water was identified as a major cause. He directed the Jal Shakti Department to ensure that every village and every household receives clean, safe and regular drinking water without interruption.

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He asked officials to maintain continuous monitoring of all drinking water schemes, conduct regular water quality testing and take immediate corrective measures wherever complaints of contaminated water or supply disruptions are received.

Parmar warned that any negligence leading to the supply of contaminated water or disruption of drinking water services would invite strict action and accountability. “There can be no compromise with public health,” he said.

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The MLA also directed the Public Works Department to maintain close surveillance of all major roads and link roads in the Sulah Assembly constituency. He said that in the event of landslides, debris accumulation or road blockages, machinery and field staff should be deployed immediately to clear the roads and restore traffic without delay.

He stressed that schoolchildren, government employees, women, senior citizens and patients should not face inconvenience because of blocked roads. Referring to last year's monsoon, Parmar said several areas witnessed road blockages, disrupted transport and interruptions in essential public services. He urged the department to remain fully prepared this season with adequate manpower, machinery and emergency resources.

As the elected representative of the constituency, Parmar said ensuring the safety, convenience and well-being of residents remains his highest priority. He added that he would personally monitor the situation throughout the monsoon and coordinate closely with the concerned departments to ensure the prompt redressal of public grievances.