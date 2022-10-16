BJP leaders from Dharamsala to oppose ticket to outsider

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, October 15
BJP leaders from Dharamsala have resented the move to allot ticket to outsiders from the constituency.
The leaders, including sitting MLA Vishal Nehria and Mayor Onkar Nehria, held a meeting late last evening and resolved to convey to the party that they would not accept any outsider.
Sources said the BJP leaders were wary that AAP leader Rakesh Chaudhary, who has recently joined the party, or a senior Congress leader and former minister, who is expected join the BJP, might be fielded from the constituency.
They are sore over the fact that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur recently attended a political rally organised by Rakesh Chaudhary and accepted most of his demands. It has made them apprehensive that he might be fielded from Dharamsala.
The fact that the BJP leaders have decided to oppose the candidature of any outsider might make thing difficult for the leadership. In Kangra, the BJP brought in many leaders from opposition parties to bolster its chances in the coming elections. The prominent among them are independent MLA from Dehra Hoshiar Singh, Congress MLA from Kangra Pawan Kajal and Chaudhary.
Annoyed at the opposition being faced from within, Hoshiyar Singh has announced that he would contest as an independent. Pawan Kajal is also facing opposition as many BJP leaders from Kangra are not joining him in public functions.
Their fears
