Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP leaders hail PM at Shimla meet

BJP leaders hail PM at Shimla meet

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal presided over the meet, while state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon was the keynote speaker
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
The BJP leaders today lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a professional meet organised here. State BJP president Rajeev Bindal presided over the meet, while state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon was the keynote speaker. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, programme convener Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar, former minister Suresh Bhardwaj and state secretary Sanjay Thakur were also present.

Tandon said ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ was not just a phrase but a true resolution which has been fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi. Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said during the elections the party had pledged to give Rs 1,500 to every woman of Himachal Pradesh, but it has not been fulfilled yet.

