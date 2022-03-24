BJP leaders meet to prepare poll victory plan

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 23

The BJP held its party organisation meeting here today to strategise and prepare its office-bearers for the coming Assembly elections.

BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh presided over the meeting. Avinash Rai Khanna, in-charge of Himachal affairs, Pawan Rana, general secretary, organisation, Suresh Kashyap, BJP president, office-bearers of the Mandi constituency, sitting and former MLAs, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda attended the meeting.

According to sources, discussions were held on how to ensure the victory of the BJP and minimise the threat of anti-incumbency against the government. It was decided that there was need to make a road map to defeat the Congress. It was also decided that from April 6 to 30, the BJP would start a Maha Samparak Abhiyan at the booth level. BJP workers would make people aware about welfare schemes initiated by the government while the achievements would be highlighted at the village level. —