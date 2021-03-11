BJP leaders misleading people in Himachal Pradesh: Rajinder Rana

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 9

BJP leaders are misleading people and corruption is rampant in the state, said Rajinder Rana, a working president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, here today.

He alleged that the recent executive meeting of the BJP concluded with self appreciation and government money was misused for it. He said that people had decided to convert the Mission Repeat of the BJP into the Mission Delete.

Anita Verma, former president of the AICC Women Cell, alleged that the BJP misused the government machinery for its executive meeting.

She said that the state was reeling under a debt of Rs 75,000 crore but still the government misused public funds for the promotion of party activities.

Another Congress leader Rajinder Zar said that the BJP was a divided house, as was evident from the recent meeting. He added that BJP leaders should focus on their party instead of trying to interfere in Congress affairs.