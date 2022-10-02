BJP leader’s son gets threat call

Solan, October 1
BJP leader’s son Rohit Gupta allegedly received a ransom call on his mobile number from a Haryanvi-speaking youth, who threatened him to give him money or face consequences.
Rohit is the son of a renowned trader and senior BJP leader, Pawan Gupta, who was the member of the BJP’s state executive committee as well as former chairman of The Baghat Urban Cooperative Bank. Pawan Gupta died a few months ago.
Rohit complained to the police that he got a WhatsApp call. The caller told him that he was making the call on behalf of some “bhai” and if he would not pay him money, he would have to face consequences.
The caller said they were keeping tabs on his wherabouts. SP, Solan, Virender Sharma said they were investigating.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive