BJP leader’s son gets threat call

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 1

BJP leader’s son Rohit Gupta allegedly received a ransom call on his mobile number from a Haryanvi-speaking youth, who threatened him to give him money or face consequences.

Rohit is the son of a renowned trader and senior BJP leader, Pawan Gupta, who was the member of the BJP’s state executive committee as well as former chairman of The Baghat Urban Cooperative Bank. Pawan Gupta died a few months ago.

Rohit complained to the police that he got a WhatsApp call. The caller told him that he was making the call on behalf of some “bhai” and if he would not pay him money, he would have to face consequences.

The caller said they were keeping tabs on his wherabouts. SP, Solan, Virender Sharma said they were investigating.