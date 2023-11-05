BJP leadership to decide ticket allocation: Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 4

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the allocation of BJP ticket for the Lok Sabha elections was the prerogative of the top party leadership.

Yesterday, actress Kangana Ranaut had hinted that she was keen to contest the Lok Sabha elections. She had also praised the BJP while offering prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna at Dwakra in Gujarat. She belongs to Mandi district.

Thakur said, “Only the one who aspires to contest elections makes such a statement. Anyway, everyone has the right to express his or her desire to contest elections, but the party leadership decides the candidates. No one else has the right to comment on the issue.”

The former Chief Minister was here to attend a function of the BJP Mahila Morcha. He criticised the state government on development issue and asked party workers to gear up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

#BJP #Jai Ram Thakur #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi