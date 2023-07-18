BJP legislators to donate one-month salary

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 17

Like the Congress MLAs, the BJP MLAs, too, have decided to donate their one-month salary to the Disaster Relief Fund set up by the government.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the government’s decision to increase VAT on diesel was hurting people. “The decision will spike inflation. The freight rate of goods has gone up, and the prices of everything will shoot up,” he added.

He said that several disaster-struck areas were yet to receive any relief.

