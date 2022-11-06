BJP likely to address vexed OPS issue in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Shimla, November 5

Campaign deadline five days away, the ruling BJP in Himachal appears set to address the vexed issue involving the withdrawal of old pension scheme (OPS) way back in 2003 and the subsequent new National Pension Scheme (NPS) which entails risks as against guaranteed pension under the OPS regime.

The transition, although very old, has now snowballed into an election issue because employees who had enrolled under the NPS when the scheme was launched in 2004 are retiring now and are beginning to complain of depleted pension benefits coming their way under the new regime. In Himachal, out of nearly 2.5 lakh serving regular government employees, about one lakh are enrolled under the NPS. As the rival Congress continues to hammer the point with the party’s election manifesto released today pledging to revert to OPS at the very first Cabinet meeting should the party be elected, the BJP is learnt to be taking note of the mounting anxieties.

DECODING OPS Under the old pension scheme, a retiring employee received as pension 50% of the last basic salary drawn plus dearness allowance or average earnings in the last 10 months of service, whichever more beneficial

Those in service for 10 years were eligible under old pension scheme, which guaranteed a substantial payout on retirement

The employee didn’t need to make any contribution towards pension and even the family pension was guaranteed, making government service attractive DECODING NPS State govt contributes 14% of monthly basic salary of employee to NPS and employee contributes 10% for retirement corpus

Deposits managed by a pension fund manager for better returns, which are market-driven, with the employee given the option to invest in a range of asset classes, including government securities

On retirement, employee can withdraw from corpus 60% as tax-free lumpsum but must convert the rest 40% into annuities to generate pension for lifetime

Congress-led Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan apart from Jharkhand have already announced restoration of OPS in a bid to exert pressure on the BJP and woo a vast section of government employees in both these states and those going to the polls.

Even AAP-ruled Punjab recently decided in favour of OPS, with an eye on voters in bordering Himachal where the party is making a debut this election. The BJP for its part maintains that the Congress-led Virbhadra Singh government also retained the NPS between 2012 and 2017 and was now “misleading” people on the issue. BJP sources privately acknowledge that anxieties over the NPS issue need redressal.

Saffron camp sources on Saturday hinted at a possible strategy to counter the Congress attack on the issue. All will be clear by Sunday when BJP chief JP Nadda and CM Jai Ram Thakur release the party’s vision document for the state polls.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, who is the Congress’ election coordinator for Himachal, said his government had written to the Centre, demanding that Rs 17,000 crore deposits of Chhattisgarh Government employees be returned since a decision had been taken to revert to OPS.

“The government has refused to return the money and has not given any reasons for doing so. The money we are seeking is the money of the employees. No government can stop that money from going back to where it belongs. We are seeking legal opinion and will act accordingly,” Baghel said.

Baghel pointed out that the money of the state government employees was deposited under the National Pension Scheme Fund under an agreement between the Centre and the individual workers and that the latter had “every right to withdraw the money when they want.” The BJP has for long been weighing the matter and its implications in an election where a minor swing of votes can significantly alter the outcome. Anxieties around the issue have lingered for a while.

WHY THE TRANSITION

The government had made the transition from the old pension scheme (OPS) to new pension scheme (NPS) in 2004 on account of the rising burden on the exchequer coupled with the gradual increase in life expectancy which was making OPS unsustainable