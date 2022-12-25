BJP likely to elect legislature party leader in Himachal Pradesh today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 24

A meeting of the BJP legislature party is likely to be held here tomorrow to elect its leader. Former state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti and Vipin Parmar are said to be among the frontrunners for the post.

BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde and other leaders, including Saudan Singh, Avinash Rai Khanna, Sanjay Tandon and Mangal Pandey, will be attending the meeting.