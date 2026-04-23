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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP Mahila Morcha holds Jan Akrosk Mahila Padyatra

BJP Mahila Morcha holds Jan Akrosk Mahila Padyatra

Pachhad MLA Reen Kashyap accused the Congress regime of stopping the buses, carrying women from Solan and other parts of the state

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:43 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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BJP Mahila Morcha activists raising slogans during the Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra at Chaura Maidan in Shimla on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar
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The BJP Mahila Morcha held a Jan Akrosh Mahila Padyatra against the anti-women stance of Congress regarding the Women Reservation Bill, here on Thursday.

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Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the Congress of not fulfilling the election guarantee of providing Rs 1500 financial assistance to women of the state.

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“Congress which came to power on the false guarantees, including Rs 1500 for all 23 lakh women of the state has yet again insulted them by opposing the Bill, which would have provided them an opportunity to get adequate representation in parliament and Vidhan Sabha,” Thakur said.

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State BJP president Rajeev Bindal, state BJP in-charge Shrikant Sharma and co in-charge Sanjay Tandon were also present on the occasion.

Pachhad MLA Reen Kashyap accused the Congress regime of stopping the buses, carrying women from Solan and other parts of the state to prevent the success of the Padyatra.

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“Buses carrying these women were stopped for hours and diverted via the by-pass, fearing the angst of these women which is nothing short of their insult” she said.

State BJP Mahila Morcha president Daisy Rawat hit out at the Congress and all other opposition parties for voting against the Women Reservation Bill.

“This will be considered a black day in the history of Indian democracy as opposition for its vested interest opposed the Bill, denying women 33 reservation,” she said.

“While the opposition parties celebrated, every woman in India felt the pain of being deprived her participation in the democratic process,” she added.

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