BJP Mahila Morcha protests against Cong MP

The BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest at the Una district headquarters on Monday over sexual harassment allegations levelled by female students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) against Congress MP from Manipur, Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam.

Led by Mahila Morcha district president and Zila Parishad member Anu Thakur, the activists raised slogans against the MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and burnt effigies to express their outrage. Accusing the Congress leadership of hypocrisy on issues concerning women’s dignity and safety, the Mahila Morcha demanded accountability in the matter.

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Speaking on the occasion, Anu Thakur said that while the Congress claimed to champion women’s dignity and rights, its stance on serious allegations involving female students raised questions. She described the matter as serious and said the MP had been dismissed from his position as a professor following an internal committee inquiry into complaints lodged by 11 female students at JNU.

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Party targets Congress over JNU allegations

Palampur: The BJP Mahila Morcha’s Palampur organisational district unit staged a protest and took out a rally in Palampur on Monday, demanding accountability in an alleged harassment case involving 11 female students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The protesters raised slogans against the Congress leadership and burnt effigies of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress MP concerned.

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They demanded an impartial investigation into the allegations and strict action against those found guilty. Senior BJP leader and Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar, along with other party leaders and workers, attended the demonstration. After the protest, a delegation submitted a memorandum to the Palampur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), seeking appropriate action.

BJP leaders also expressed resentment over alleged pushing and shoving by the police during the demonstration, calling it an attempt to discourage women from raising their voices on issues concerning their dignity and safety.

Addressing the gathering, Parmar questioned the Congress leadership’s response to allegations concerning the dignity and security of women. He said a party that frequently spoke about women’s rights should clarify its position on serious allegations involving its own leaders.