BJP Mahila Morcha protests against Congress

The BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest against the Congress leadership outside the ruling party’s office in Shimla on Saturday over the allegations of sexual harassment involving its party MP.

BJP workers, led by state Mahila Morcha president Daisy Thakur, raised slogans against the Congress and burnt the effigies of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the allegations of sexual harassment made by 11 women and the subsequent dismissal of a professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

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Daisy said that the allegations against a sitting Congress MP were extremely serious and demanded an immediate response from the party leadership. The dignity, safety and respect of women must remain above political considerations and no party should shield individuals facing serious allegations of misconduct.

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She said that Rahul Gandhi frequently speaks about women’s empowerment, dignity and constitutional rights and the Congress must demonstrate the same commitment when serious allegations were made against its own leaders. “Rahul Gandhi must explain why the Congress has not taken a decisive organisational action against its MP despite such serious allegations. If the allegations are established, the Congress leadership must immediately expel the MP from the party. Women’s dignity cannot be compromised for political convenience,” she added.

Daisy said that the Congress’s response to such controversies exposed its double standards on women’s safety and empowerment.