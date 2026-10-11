DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP Mahila Morcha protests against Congress

BJP Mahila Morcha protests against Congress

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:55 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP Mahila Morcha activists protest against the Congress in Shimla on Saturday over the allegations of sexual harassment involving a ruling party MP.
Advertisement

The BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest against the Congress leadership outside the ruling party’s office in Shimla on Saturday over the allegations of sexual harassment involving its party MP.

BJP workers, led by state Mahila Morcha president Daisy Thakur, raised slogans against the Congress and burnt the effigies of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the allegations of sexual harassment made by 11 women and the subsequent dismissal of a professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Advertisement

Daisy said that the allegations against a sitting Congress MP were extremely serious and demanded an immediate response from the party leadership. The dignity, safety and respect of women must remain above political considerations and no party should shield individuals facing serious allegations of misconduct.

Advertisement

She said that Rahul Gandhi frequently speaks about women’s empowerment, dignity and constitutional rights and the Congress must demonstrate the same commitment when serious allegations were made against its own leaders. “Rahul Gandhi must explain why the Congress has not taken a decisive organisational action against its MP despite such serious allegations. If the allegations are established, the Congress leadership must immediately expel the MP from the party. Women’s dignity cannot be compromised for political convenience,” she added.

Daisy said that the Congress’s response to such controversies exposed its double standards on women’s safety and empowerment.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts