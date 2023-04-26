BJP making promises that can’t be kept, says Congress MLA

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 25

Harish Janartha, Congress MLA from Shimla (Urban), has accused the BJP of trying to deceive people through its manifesto for the Shimla Municipal Corporation poll. “Several promises the BJP has made in its manifesto are not implementable. And many were incorporated in its 2017 manifesto as well. If they are repeating it, it simply shows their failure,” said Janartha.

The Shimla Urban MLA said the BJP’s promise to provide 40,000 litre of free water to the residents are not possible to implement. “If the BJP really wanted to do it, why it was not done when it was in power in the state as well as the MC. It’s just an attempt to befool people,” he said. He also said that the promise to reduce the garbage fee by 50 per cent was equally impractical.

He also raised question on the projects carried out under Shimla Smart City project during the BJP government. “The Smart City funds could have been used in a much better way. The BJP has turned Shimla into a steel city. Several over-bridges have been built using huge amount of steel. Our government will initiate an inquiry into these projects,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed ministers, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, MLAs and organisational leaders to hit the ground and campaign for the party for the MC poll.

In a meeting held just before the release of the election manifesto, which was attended by ministers, CPS and MLAs, the Chief Minister asked everyone to carry out the duties allocated to them in connection with the election. The CM had to issue the diktat following complaints that some individuals were not doing the election-related duties assigned to them.