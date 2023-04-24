BJP manifesto promises more CCTVs, streamlined parking

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

The BJP today released its poll manifesto for the forthcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections scheduled to be held on May 2. Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the BJP was committed to the welfare of the people and holistic development of Shimla MC.

“We have honoured our promises made to the people of Shimla after winning the previous MC elections and will continue to do so after winning this election. We have full confidence in people of Shimla that after looking at the development works being carried out here, they would repose their faith in us and help the BJP emerge victorious again. Unlike the Congress, our party leaders and workers do not believe in building castles in the air or make tall promises only to not honour them later,” Thakur said.

Key promises Exemption of water bills up to usage of 2,000 litres

One-corporation one-tax (uniform) system

Streamlined parking system and enhanced CCTV surveillance

Strict measures to check drug menace

Special task force to deal with the menace of stray dogs and monkeys

Toilets will be built in every ward and the removal of dangerous trees

In its poll manifesto that involved a list of 21 priority works for Shimla MC, the BJP has promised that after winning the election it would exempt water bills up to usage of 2,000 litres, one-corporation one-tax (uniform) system, streamlined parking system, enhanced CCTV surveillance, stern action against drug menace and special task force to deal with stray dogs and monkeys menace in Shimla.

The manifesto promised that the existing outstanding garbage bills would be exempted by 50 per cent, toilets would be introduced in every ward, dangerous trees removed in time-bound manner, open gym in all wards and labour hostels and shelter homes for needy. It further promised marriage palaces, push for the maximum installation of solar systems (subsidy) and streamlined water drainage system so that dirty water does not get accumulated at public places.

The party also promised that a committee of senior citizens, intellectuals and opinion makers would be constituted and government would be bound to carry out development works suggested by it. Ambulance roads to every village and advanced fire management system would be introduced so that fires can be controlled in time.

Talking about the works carried out in the city during its tenure, Thakur said, “Smart City project was introduced by the BJP government. Narrow roads were widened, pathways built for pedestrians, water supply streamlined, overbridges built to streamline traffic, four lifts introduced, all-weather roads from Sanjauli to the IGMC and Jakhu temple were introduced and garbage bills to the tune of Rs 4 crores were exempted during the pandemic period.”