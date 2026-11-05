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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP march in Mandi targets Cong over ‘vote theft’

BJP march in Mandi targets Cong over ‘vote theft’

Jai Ram says opposition questions polls only when results go against it

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:55 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Former CM Jai Ram Thakur leads BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajkta Hatao’ padyatra in Mandi. Photo: Jai Kumar
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The BJP organised a massive ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march in Mandi on Wednesday, with party workers and local residents participating in large numbers. Led by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, the march targeted the Congress over what the BJP described as misinformation and attempts to undermine democratic institutions.

The march commenced from Paddal Ground and culminated at Seri Manch, where a public meeting was held. Addressing the gathering, Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying the country was progressing in development, good governance, transparency and democratic accountability.

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Targeting Congress over its allegations of ‘vote theft’, Thakur said opposition parties questioned the credibility of electoral processes whenever results went against them. He accused the Congress of misleading people through baseless allegations and said democratic institutions should not be weakened for political gains.

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Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Thakur said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that no eligible voter was excluded and no ineligible name remained on the electoral list. He alleged that the Congress was opposing the process because it could identify and remove names of illegal infiltrators.

Thakur said India could not be compared with Bangladesh and rejected attempts to bring about political change through unrest and disorder, maintaining that governments should be formed through constitutional and democratic processes.

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Questioning Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s proposed participation in a protest against the Election Commission, Thakur said the Chief Minister had been elected through the same electoral system and challenged him to resign if he doubted its credibility.

He also criticised the Congress government over the state’s financial condition, unfulfilled election guarantees and alleged lack of development despite rising borrowings. Thakur expressed confidence that the BJP would win all 10 Assembly seats in Mandi district and return to power in Himachal Pradesh with a strong majority.

Former ministers Suresh Bhardwaj and Govind Singh Thakur, BJP MLA and rally convenor Rakesh Jamwal and several party leaders attended the gathering. Mandi Sadar MLA Anil Sharma was conspicuous by his absence.

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