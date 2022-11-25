BJP may try to woo Cong MLAs, but won’t succeed, claims Kuldeep Rathore

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 24

The Congress has apprehensions that the BJP will try to woo its MLAs after the election results are out. However, the party is confident that the BJP will not succeed in its designs.

“The BJP can attempt to woo MLAs like it did in Goa and Maharashtra. However, its tactics are not going to work in Himachal. We are confident that our elected MLAs will not fall to inducements,” said AICC spokesperson and former HPCC president Kuldeep Rathore here today.

Rathore alleged that the BJP misused government machinery and money and muscle power to influence voters and the elections in its favour. “The BJP tried everything it could to win the elections. The Congress is winning the elections and that too quite comfortably,” claimed Rathore. He added that the record polling also indicated the anti-BJP mood of people.

He said that it had become clear that people were not happy with the BJP government when the Congress won two of the four Municipal Corporation elections fought on party symbols last year. “We then won all four seats in the byelections held last year despite the BJP having government both at the Centre and in the state,” he said.

As for the reported race among the Congress leaders for Chief Minister’s post, Rathore said it was premature at the moment to talk about it.

