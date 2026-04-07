BJP meet in Himachal: Organisational push marks Day 1; political resolutions due today

A crucial two-day state executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently underway on the outskirts of Mandi town, which began on Monday, aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational structure and sharpening its political strategy ahead of the Assembly elections in Himachal, due in December 2027. Today’s meeting was held under the leadership of state BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal and has drawn participation from senior party leaders and key functionaries.

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A spokesperson for the party said the meeting is being conducted in multiple phases, reflecting a structured approach to organisational expansion. In the first phase, discussions were held with coordinators of 19 specialised party cells, representing various professional and social groups such as industrial, trade, transport, research and intellectual communities. Senior leaders including BJP national vice-president Saudam Singh, state in-charge Dr Shrikant Sharma, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, and Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were present.

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Deliberations in this session centred on expanding the BJP’s outreach among smaller and often overlooked sections of society. While the party traditionally focuses on its seven frontal organisations, such as the youth, women, farmers, SC, ST, OBC and minority wings, this meeting emphasised leveraging the 19 cells to deepen penetration across diverse voter groups. Leaders discussed tailored strategies to broaden the party’s mass base in each segment.

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The second phase focused on the media and communication ecosystem of the party. Key participants included spokespersons, media in-charges and social media and IT cell coordinators at the state level. Discussions revolved around enhancing the party’s messaging through digital platforms, print and electronic media. Strengthening grassroots-level media presence and ensuring a robust IT and social media structure down to the block level were key priorities.

The meeting is also being attended by prominent national leaders, including BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and MP Anurag Thakur. A meeting of party office-bearers is being held to finalise the agenda for the main executive session to be held on Tuesday.

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The core executive meeting, scheduled to begin at 10 am tomorrow, will see the passage of two major resolutions. The first will highlight the achievements of the Central Government, while the second will focus on the political situation in Himachal, sharply criticising the Congress-led government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

BJP leaders have accused the state government of implementing “anti-people policies,” including hikes in entry taxes and a proposed Rs 5 per litre cess on petrol and diesel.

The party also raised concerns over the state’s financial health, citing alleged mismanagement, rising debt and findings from audit reports indicating irregularities in expenditure. BJP leaders claimed that the government’s fiscal policies have pushed Himachal Pradesh toward economic distress.

The state executive meet will also outline a roadmap for future protests and mass movements against the state government. Final strategies and decisions are expected to be formally adopted and announced following the conclusion of the executive session tomorrow, setting the tone for BJP’s campaign leading up to the 2027 assembly elections.

In a statement to media, Dr Rajeev Bindal said under the leadership of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal has witnessed only suffering, hardship and misgovernance over the past three years.The BJP state executive has resolved to launch a mass movement to oust the Congress government from power in the state.