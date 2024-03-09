BJP minority front to conduct ‘Sneh Samvad’ in Himachal

Shimla, March 8
Like at the national level, the BJP’s minority front will organise ‘Sneh Samvad’ programmes in the state as well. In Shimla, the programmes will be held at three places. BJP minority front president Bilal Ahmed Shah said that that these programmes would be held in all districts in a phased manner. These would start on March 10 with three programmes in Shimla.
Bilal said that the minority front would make ‘Modi mitr’ through these programmes, and several issues will be discussed with the people during these programmes. “There will be a detailed discussion on how much development has taken place in the country in the last 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Bilal.
He further said information about the development work being done by the Central government in the interest of minority communities will also be shared.
